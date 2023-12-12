Sean Strickland ridicules Colby Covington's remarks about striking him

Sean Strickland mocked Colby Covington's potential move up a division to face him.

Covington recently shared his thoughts on Strickland and expressed a desire to step up a weight class and face the UFC middleweight champion. The former UFC interim welterweight champion also criticized 'Tarzan's' candid and outspoken demeanor.

During an interview with CODE Sports (via MMA Fighting on Instagram), Covington stated:

"He’s pretending to be everything he wishes I was. I’d love to slap Sean Strickland around. He’s just a pathetic excuse of a human being, the guy has literally no fricking IQ. The guy’s so f****ing stupid."

He added:

"The things he says, he needs to get his mouth wired shut, and I’m the guy to do it. The UFC knows I’m the one that can end these guys that hate the company, and they hate the world, so I would love to fight Sean Strickland."

Naturally, Strickland didn't appreciate Covington's remarks and fired back in the comment section of the post:

"The only thing Colby can do is call 911 'someone send help'. Not one ounce of respect for him... You ran from Verdum and you called the cops on George after running your mouth."

Check out Strickland's comment below:

Anthony Smith applauds Sean Strickland's unfiltered persona

Sean Strickland stands out as one of the UFC's most candid fighters, and it seems that Anthony Smith appreciates the middleweight champion's unapologetic style. Smith shared his perspective on Strickland's straightforward personality, commending him for consistently voicing his opinions without concern for potential repercussions.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Smith stated:

"That's just who Sean Strickland is. Anytime that I've been around Sean Strickland... You never have to wonder where you're at with him. You know if he likes you, and you know if he doesn't."

He added:

"Whether he's got a title or doesn't have a title, he's gonna be honest and he's gonna be his true self. I appreciate that about him. I know a lot of people don't like it. I probably wouldn't like it if he was talking about me. But I respect it... Nobody has to like you. Sean Strickland deserves the respect, for sure."