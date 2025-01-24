Sean Strickland's no-takedown challenge to Dricus du Plessis is a "red herring", predicts ex-champion: "Outwrestles Magomed Ankalaev"

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis are finally going to square off against each other in a rematch at UFC 312. After the fight was officially announced by the UFC, Strickland asked for a pact from du Plessis by asking him to fight with him on the feet without using his ground game. A former UFC champion weighed in on 'Tarzan's pact and termed it a "trap."

Taking note of Strickland's challenge, the reigning UFC middleweight champion reacted to it by writing:

"There are no pacts between Lions and men."

Meanwhile, the former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping termed this tactic a "red herring." He mentioned that Strickland's ground game is good and he would try to shoot for takedowns against du Plessis.

"Sean can grapple with the best of them as well and I believe in this fight Sean Strickland is putting a little red herring out there. He's trying to set a trap on because Sean is probably gonna be the one shooting for takedowns himself."

He further added how 'Tarzan' outwrestles Magomed Ankalaev in sparring:

"I've heard reports that in the gym he goes and outwrestles Magomed Ankalaev. I've trained with him myself and I know how good his jiu-jitsu is. It's very underrated."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Sean Strickland's ground game below (3:58):

Strickland won the middleweight title against Israel Adesanya in a huge upset at UFC 293. He later dropped it to Dricus du Plessis in a close fight at 297 after losing via split decision.

When Sean Strickland threatened Dricus du Plessis for mentioning his traumatic childhood

Sean Strickland is known for his unfiltered and uncanny personality. However, during the build-up of his fight with Dricus du Plessis, things heated up, forcing him to send a threatening message to du Plessis.

The duo was scheduled to lock horns with each other at UFC 297 for the UFC middleweight title. During a press briefing before the fight, the 31-year-old South African fighter mentioned Strickland's traumatic childhood, which sparked a reaction from Strickland.

Strickland reflected on the entire episode on his YouTube channel in a conversation with Curtis Blaydes. 'Tarzan' revealed that he sent a message to du Plessis warning him not to bring it up again after the press conference.

"I actually sent him a message. 'Dude, listen, Dricus, We’re going to go try to murder each other, but if you bring that sh*t up again, I will f*cking stab you.'"

He continued:

"'I’m not telling you I don’t want to fight you. Dricus. I’m not saying you’re not a good fighter. I’m just saying that’s a line that, when crossed, it transcends fighting. If I go to Canada and you bring that up, guess what? I’m going to go to jail, they’re going to deport me, and we spent eight weeks of training for no f*cking reason.'"

Watch Sean Strickland's comments on his message to Du Plessis below (8:20):

