Sean Strickland’s social media mishap continues with controversial remark about women’s beauty standards

Sean Strickland is back at it again with polarizing social media takes.

Retweeting known right-wing grifter Ian Miles Cheong, the reigning UFC middleweight champion offered up commentary on a clip of a beauty pageant contestant, with many debating whether she is fat or not.

In response to this circulating X clip, Strickland said:

"According to modern medicine she would be considered obese.... but I wouldn't shame a buddy for hitting it.."

Sean Strickland and his social media commentary on women has historically not gone smoothly.

Paige VanZant was someone who was caught in Strickland's proverbial crosshairs on X recently. In response to VanZant talking about her ONly Fans-style content netting her far more money than her UFC cheques, Strickland stated she was "signed because she is hot", "women's MMA is lame," and "men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight."

Also, Valentina Shevchenko had a recent back-and-forth on X with Strickland. The 185-lb champion of the UFC ran down the former flyweight champion, saying things like it looked like she learned striking from a YouTube video and outright laughing at "female MMA".

Strickland likened women's MMA to watching children fight and described it as fun but trash. He concluded by intimating Shevchenko also engaged in a certain level of disrobing to keep her profile up.

Check out Strickland's sexualized commentary below:

Sean Strickland and his surging star power

Strickland once went from being banned on X to being one of the more popular combat sports athletes across all social media platforms.

His messaging on social media remains the same as it's always been, but Strickland has been building momentum amongst the fanbase for years now.

Sean Strickland readies for the first defense of his middleweight championship to kick off the UFC's 2024 pay-per-view schedule. Strickland looks to notch the inaugural defense of his 185-pound crown against the division's number two-ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis. This would headline UFC 297 on January 20th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Sean Strickland captured middleweight gold against UFC's number-one ranked middleweight contender, Israel Adesanya, at UFC 293. Strickland unseated him from his throne via unanimous decision during their early September bout.