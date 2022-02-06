Sean Strickland says he treated Jack Hermansson fight as a "low level sparring match"

Sean Strickland secured the biggest victory of his UFC career after defeating Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 47 via split decision.

The American later spoke about his five-round battle with 'The Joker' and was visibly upset with his performance.

Reflecting on the fight, Strickland shared his thoughts on Twitter and said that he treated the main event bout against Hermansson as a "low level sparring session." The 30-year-old also felt he should've done more in the fight. He tweeted:

"I probably shouldn't say this and no disrespect to Jack he's a warrior... but I feel like I didn't even try this fight.. Like I was treating it like a low level sparring match.. very disappointing... let the pressure get to me... won't happen again.."

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA I probably shouldn't say this and no disrespect to Jack he's a warrior... but I feel like I didn't even try this fight.. Like I was treating it like a low level sparring match.. very disappointing... let the pressure get to me... won't happen again.. I probably shouldn't say this and no disrespect to Jack he's a warrior... but I feel like I didn't even try this fight.. Like I was treating it like a low level sparring match.. very disappointing... let the pressure get to me... won't happen again..

Although it was a split decision victory, judge Sal D'Amato, who scored the fight in favor of Hermansson, received criticism for his scorecard. The fight was scored 49-46, 49-46 with D'Amato shockingly scoring it 47-48.

Strickland took a measured approach to the fight and was extremely calculated throughout the contest. While Hermansson threw a higher volume of strikes compared to Strickland, it was the American that landed more cleanly and efficiently.

Despite the win, Sean Strickland walked away from the fight, drawing a frustrated figure. 'Tarzan' felt he could have mixed up his attacks a lot more. Regardless, this victory improved his winning streak to six in a row. He is now in a position to be among the top contenders in the division.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc wins in a row for



Nordine Taleb

Jack Marshman

Brendan Allen

Krzysztof Jotko

Uriah Hall

Jack Hermansson



#UFCVegas47 That’s nowwins in a row for @SStricklandMMA Nordine TalebJack MarshmanBrendan AllenKrzysztof JotkoUriah HallJack Hermansson That’s now 6️⃣ wins in a row for @SStricklandMMA! 👊✅ Nordine Taleb✅ Jack Marshman✅ Brendan Allen✅ Krzysztof Jotko✅ Uriah Hall✅ Jack Hermansson#UFCVegas47 https://t.co/qwabWV8P6V

Sean Strickland calls for a title shot after UFC Vegas 47 win

In the aftermath of his triumph, Sean Strickland went on to stake his claim for a title fight in his next outing.

He requested the UFC for a shot at the middleweight title, currently held by Israel Adesanya. 'Tarzan' is hoping to bag a fight against the victor of the Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker fight next week.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA I really need to stop talking lol I really need to stop talking lol https://t.co/e2GEzoM4ba

However, the American stressed that he was a "company man" and is ready to face whoever the matchmakers put in front of him in the future.

"I would love to get a title shot. But you know, as the UFC knows, Mick Maynard, he's a great guy," said Sean Strickland. "I'm a company man. I will fight whoever you put in front of me. But if they have the belt, I will be very happy. Whoever has the gold, Whittaker or Adesanya, I would love to get that fight," said Strickland.

Watch Strickland's post-fight interview here:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim