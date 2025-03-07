Sean Strickland schools followers against "saving money in a normal bank account": "You're just keeping up with inflation"

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland shared financial advice in a recent Instagram story, urging his followers not to save money in a regular bank.

‘Tarzan’ recently fought for the middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis in their rematch at UFC 312 in February at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The South African dominated the bout and secured a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

Strickland is known for voicing his opinions and offering financial advice to both fans and fellow fighters. He has been one of the fighters openly criticizing the UFC for not providing decent pay to its athletes.

In his recent Instagram story, Strickland advised his followers not to keep too much money in a regular bank account, emphasizing that its value decreases due to inflation. He suggested using traditional banks only for paying bills. He wrote:

“I recommend wealthfront but it doesn't matter… 3.5 to 4.7 apr on your money, FDI insured. If you save 100 dollars for 1 year, at the end of the year regardless if your account says 100 dollars with inflation you technically have 94 to 96 dollars.”

“You're not making money in a high yield savings account. You're just keeping up with inflation. Please stop saving money in a normal bank account... you're losing money. Pay your bills with your bank account and thats all!.”

Check out the screenshot of Sean Strickland's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Sean Strickland's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Sean Strickland opens up about his financial stability

Sean Strickland appeared on Michael Bisping's YouTube channel ahead of his rematch with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. Bisping reminded 'Tarzan' that if he loses the bout, he won’t get an immediate title shot and would have to work his way back up.

Strickland responded by stating that he is financially stable and now fights more for the love of the sport than for money. He said:

“I am in a good place in my life financially. I could probably retire If I want to. Money is good and whoever says they don’t fight for the money is a f**king liar. Whenever I walk into fights I am not fighting for a paycheck I just fight cause I love it.”

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (3:14):

