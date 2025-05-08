Sean Strickland shares brutally honest review of Met Gala with unusual request for Russia

Sean Strickland frequently engages in a brutal roast of various trending events and developments in the world. Recently, he turned his attention to the Met Gala, an annual event held to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan.

Ad

The event took place on May 5. A few days later, the former UFC middleweight champion shared his thoughts on it through a post on his X handle.

During his critique, Strickland controversially called for Russia to launch a nuclear weapon attack to put an end to the event, stating:

"I just learned of an event called the #MetGala. Russia I'm begging you... please for the love of God send a nuke.... We will give you a pass..... The level of narcissism that is required to participate in this event is impressive.. "Carry my blanket dress servant"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Sean Strickland made a request to Russia to take action against the transgender community

A few months ago, similar to Sean Strickland's request to Russia regarding the Met Gala event, he made statements against the transgender community. Among the various controversial topics that the former UFC middleweight champion has spoken out against, the transgender community is one of them.

Ad

In an inflammatory post on his X account, 'Tarzan' called for attacks against transgender individuals and said:

"Could you picture someone waking up saying: "I think im going to cut my c**k off today, grow my hair out, get breast implants, take drugs so I sound like a c**kless man and then I'm going to run for f**king congress and I'm going to win" My god Russia send the nukes it's time.”

Ad

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Currently, Strickland's fighting record shows a downturn, with a record of 1-2 in his last three UFC fights. In his most recent bout at UFC 312, the American fighter was unable to regain his middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis as he lost via unanimous decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.