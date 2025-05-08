  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Sean Strickland shares brutally honest review of Met Gala with unusual request for Russia

Sean Strickland shares brutally honest review of Met Gala with unusual request for Russia

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 08, 2025 06:04 GMT
Sean Strickland (left) mocks Met Gala event (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Sean Strickland (left) mocks Met Gala event (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Sean Strickland frequently engages in a brutal roast of various trending events and developments in the world. Recently, he turned his attention to the Met Gala, an annual event held to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan.

Ad

The event took place on May 5. A few days later, the former UFC middleweight champion shared his thoughts on it through a post on his X handle.

During his critique, Strickland controversially called for Russia to launch a nuclear weapon attack to put an end to the event, stating:

"I just learned of an event called the #MetGala. Russia I'm begging you... please for the love of God send a nuke.... We will give you a pass..... The level of narcissism that is required to participate in this event is impressive.. "Carry my blanket dress servant"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Ad

When Sean Strickland made a request to Russia to take action against the transgender community

A few months ago, similar to Sean Strickland's request to Russia regarding the Met Gala event, he made statements against the transgender community. Among the various controversial topics that the former UFC middleweight champion has spoken out against, the transgender community is one of them.

Ad

In an inflammatory post on his X account, 'Tarzan' called for attacks against transgender individuals and said:

"Could you picture someone waking up saying: "I think im going to cut my c**k off today, grow my hair out, get breast implants, take drugs so I sound like a c**kless man and then I'm going to run for f**king congress and I'm going to win" My god Russia send the nukes it's time.”
Ad

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Currently, Strickland's fighting record shows a downturn, with a record of 1-2 in his last three UFC fights. In his most recent bout at UFC 312, the American fighter was unable to regain his middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis as he lost via unanimous decision.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications