Sean Strickland shares hilarious advice for investors as Conor McGregor visits The White House: "The price of coke is about to soar"

Sean Strickland recently shared hilarious advice to investors as Conor McGregor visited The White House today. He took a jibe at the Irishman, while also taking the opportunity to jokingly share financial advice.

McGregor visited The White House, along with his family, as guests of U.S. President Donald Trump and took photos with him in the Oval Office. The former two-division UFC champion also briefly spoke to the press before it abruptly ended.

Strickland took to his X account and shared his thoughts on McGregor's visit to The White House, while making references to the MMA community suspecting the Irishman of drug use. He mentioned that the price of coke will surge as a result of the visit and suggested investors to avoid selling in order to maximize profits:

"Conor in The White House... The price of coke is about to soar. Buy low sell high"

Check out Sean Strickland's comments regarding Conor McGregor's visit to The White House below:

Conor McGregor responds to Irish politician's criticism

Conor McGregor recently responded after Ireland's Taoiseach Micheal Martin criticised him for comments he made while speaking to the press prior to his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

McGregor told reporters that rather than take shots at Martin, he highlighted metrics and statistics that supported his stance and previous comments. He mentioned that he is a strong supporter of Irish values, but didn't believe those in government felt as strongly:

"I told [President Trump] his work rate is outstanding and I wish him all the best... I am an employer of over 200 people, almost 300 people in the country of Ireland, [Martin's] an employer of none. Every available metric has shown that the government of Ireland has currently failed the people... Dublin City Center has gone from one of the most safest cities in Europe to one of the most dangerous. So shame on him for saying that."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

