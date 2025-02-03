Sean Strickland slams MMA scoring rules for losing first Dricus du Plessis fight via split decision: "This ain’t f*cking collegiate wrestling"

Sean Strickland has voiced his frustration with MMA judging criteria ahead of his rematch with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. The bout is scheduled for Feb. 9, at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Reflecting on their previous encounter at UFC 297, where du Plessis secured a split decision victory, Strickland criticized the current scoring system. He emphasized that brief takedowns without significant impact should not heavily influence judges' decisions.

Strickland expressed concern that judges often award points for minimal ground control, which he believes doesn't reflect the true nature of a fight.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Strickland stated:

"It's such a stupid scoring criteria... You took me down for five seconds, I get up and now I'm outstriking you. How the f*ck do you score that? As a whole grand scheme of a fight, what did that accomplish? Absolutely f*cking nothing, but the judges, 'Oh, his back touched the ground. That's a point.' This ain't f*cking collegiate wrestling, we're f*cking fighting."

As the rematch approaches, both fighters have engaged in verbal exchanges. Strickland challenged du Plessis to a stand-up fight, proposing a "Bang Pact" to keep the bout strictly striking.

Du Plessis dismissed this idea, emphasizing the importance of a well-rounded approach in MMA.

Sean Strickland cautions Islam Makhachev against a middleweight move

Sean Strickland has issued a stark warning to UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev regarding a potential move to the middleweight division. Strickland highlighted the substantial difference in size and power between the two weight classes and argued that Makhachev might struggle against larger opponents.

Makhachev recently expressed interest in moving up to middleweight to challenge current titleholder Dricus du Plessis.

Strickland, known for his unfiltered opinions, highlighted the challenges Makhachev would face at 185 pounds. He pointed out that the physical disparities could be a significant obstacle for the lightweight champion.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, he stated:

“There’s weight classes for a f*cking reason. Stay in your weight class, maybe do 170, but there are weight classes for a f*cking reason, dude. I don’t want to talk too much sh*t on you because I like you, but stay in your weight class.”

Here’s Strickland’s message for the lightweight champion:

