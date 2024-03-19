Sean Strickland suggests that if UFC doesn't grant him title shot against Dricus du Plessis, it's likely to silence him

Sean Strickland has shared his thoughts on why a rematch against Dricus du Plessis has not been booked yet.

Strickland lost the middleweight title to Du Plessis in a closely contested fight at UFC 297. The MMA community was split over the outcome, as many felt that Strickland deserved the judges' nod.

'Tarzan' has been calling for a rematch since the defeat and UFC boss Dana White also said that the duo will eventually fight each other. However, the UFC is yet to finalize an opponent for du Plessis' first title defense.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Strickland reinforced his stance on the result of his fight against 'Stillknocks'. When asked why the UFC seems reluctant to give him a rematch despite the close contest, Strickland said:

"I don't really talk to the UFC much. All the UFC does is asks me to shut up. But you guys, let me tell you something about the UFC - I deserve that rematch and if they don't give me that rematch, they're just not one of us. If they don't give me that rematch, understand it's for one reason and one reason alone: they want me to shut up. So we'll all know what will happen. We'll find out."

Catch Strickland's comments below (1:05):

Sean Strickland reveals the real reason he wants the Dricus du Plessis rematch

Sean Strickland has suffered losses against Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier in recent years. However, he seems to be far more inclined toward avenging the Dricus du Plessis loss.

Continuing further in the interview, Strickland said he never focused on winning the UFC title. He then highlighted why avenging the loss against du Plessis is so important for him. He said (from 1:40):

"I know [du Plessis] didn't win, Dana thought I won, everybody thought I won, the world thought I won. The striking thought I won. Run it back. Let's handle it. You [du Plessis] beat me fair and square and I'll put the belt around your waist."

Dricus du Plessis was embroiled in a fierce rivalry with long-reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya following a controversy about his claims of being the 'first African UFC champion'.

It is speculated that du Plessis might defend his title against Adesanya next. However, online reactions suggest that fans are equally interested, if not more, in watching the Strickland rematch.