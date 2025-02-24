Sean Strickland teases podcast with Bryce Mitchell, questions widespread support for his controversial views: "I really like what Bryce says"

Sean Strickland recently desired to know the opinions of his fans about starting a podcast with Bryce Mitchell. Strickland also highlighted that people support the 30-year-old even after his controversial statements about Adolf Hi*ler.

Strickland and Mitchell share a common attitude when it comes to voicing their thoughts. Both UFC stars don't shy away from going nonchalant in this regard. However, Mitchell earned a lot of flak from the UFC community and the CEO, Dana White, after his recent comments about Hi*ler in the first episode (now-deleted) of his own YouTube podcast.

Mitchell's act of labeling Hi*ler a "good guy" made Dana White fire several shots at him during one of his press conferences. However, Strickland highlighted an incident in one of his recent Instagram updates that convinced him some people still like Mitchell despite his thoughts about the former Nazi leader. It read:

"I was snowboarding the other day and a fan brought up Bryce. [He said,] "I really like what Bryce says". So I sayE"Even his H [Hi*ler] statement?" And the guy says "Yes". I just think Bryce has way way more support than people want to admit. I just wanna unpack it a little .. as a curious friend."

Sean Strickland's Instagram story. [Image courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

In the previous installment of his Instagram story, Strickland presented the option of starting a podcast with Mitchell to "unpack" him along with mentioning several other discussable topics. 'Tarzan' also called himself a "fan" of Mitchell along with asking for his followers' opinions about their podcast. He wrote:

"There is just so much to talk about. Flat Earth, God, Dragons. Big fan of this man! Should me and @thugnasty_ufc [Mitchell’s Instagram username] do a podcast? Yes/No."

Sean Strickland's Instagram story. [Image courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Sean Strickland has praised Bryce Mitchell in the past

Sean Strickland and Bryce Mitchell both often criticize the social issues that they think stand against America's values of freedom. In one of his previous interviews with Main Event in December 2024, Strickland lauded Mitchell's lifestyle and seemingly called him a true American. He said:

"Bryce is a good dude, man. When you think of America, when you think of what the American man is, that’s Bryce. Hard worker, has a family, lives in the country. That is what the pinnacle of what America used to be."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (04:59):

