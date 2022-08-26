"Do you have to get ready for Nate Diaz?" - Sean Strickland thinks Khamzat Chimaev can "destroy" Diaz without any training

Sean Strickland thinks the UFC basically gave Khamzat Chimaev a free win against Nate Diaz.

During a recent stay in Las Vegas, Chimaev and Darren Till did some training at Xtreme Couture with their fellow UFC contender Strickland. During an interview with The Schmo, Strickland was asked if 'Borz' would return to the Nevada-based gym to train for his upcoming UFC 279 bout against Diaz.

However, Strickland thinks Chimaev doesn't really need to train to beat Diaz. As far as the middleweight fighter is concerned, Diaz doesn't really pose a threat to Chimaev at this point in his career:

"I don't know, man... Do you have to get ready for Nate Diaz? The UFC just said, 'Hey [Khamzat Chimaev], we love you. Come f***ing beat up this old man.' I don't really think Khamzat needs to get ready for him. He's probably just gonna roll in, not even train, come off the couch, and just f***ing destroy him."

Check out Sean Strickland's interview with The Schmo below:

Leon Edwards keen on rematching Nate Diaz if he beats Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland may think fighting Nate Diaz will be a cakewalk for Khamzat Chimaev. However, newly-minted welterweight champion Leon Edwards thinks otherwise.

Edwards, of course, fought Diaz in the co-main event of UFC 263 in July 2021. 'Rocky' dominated the fight, but Diaz almost stole the victory in the fifth when he tagged the Englishman with a patented slap cross combination.

With that in mind, Edwards is of the opinion that Diaz shouldn't be counted out in any fight. 'Rocky' even added that he's willing to rematch Diaz if the Stockton native pulls off an upset:

"Imagine the scenes – the scenes!" Edwards said during on an episode of The MMA Hour. "Imagine the scenes. I would 100 percent give Nate a shot as well. That would be – the scenes would be crazy. I would 100 percent give Nate a shot because Nate’s a G. I’ve always said it, even after the fight. He is who he is. The game never changed him. So it that does happen, then Nate’s definitely getting the shot."

Watch the full interview below:

