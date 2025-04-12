Sean Strickland vows to go to Church if Bryce Mitchell wins at UFC 314, fans react: "Jean via KO = no god"

Fans reacted after Sean Strickland vowed to follow a religious path and start going to church if Bryce Mitchell secures a victory against Jean Silva at UFC 314.

Mitchell is set to face Silva on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Leading up to the event, 'Thug Nasty', known for his outspoken and deeply religious beliefs has been mocked by the Brazilian in the build-up.

An X user asked Strickland for his prediction on the Mitchell vs. Silva fight. ‘Tarzan,’ who holds beliefs that are polar opposite to Mitchell’s, responded sarcastically, vowing to follow a religious path if Mitchell pulls off the win at UFC 314, writing:

“If Bryce wins Im gonna start going to church... This is it god.. prove your existence with this fight!”

Sean Strickland's X post:

The post sparked reactions from MMA fans who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts. One fan predicted that Silva would knock out Mitchell, commenting:

“Jean via KO = no god.”

Another fan backed Mitchell to win via submission, commenting:

“There are very few moments in history where god chose to intervene. This would be one of those moments. Bryce via submission.”

One X user added:

“If I bet my rent on Silva Bryce will probably win.”

Another fan commented:

“Me too.”

Sean Strickland says Bryce Mitchell needs therapy, not spiritual fear

Bryce Mitchell revealed that since the UFC 314 pre-fight press conference, he has been having nightmares involving demonic attacks. Sean Strickland, who is a good friend of Mitchell, advised him to seek therapy and dismissed the nightmares as intrusive thoughts.

"I love Bryce.... don't hold this against me but therapy would do him wonders. If every time I had an Intrusive thought I thought, 'Oh, it's the devil,' I'd lose my mind. Intrusive thoughts aren't the devil Bryce. Probably just fight anxiety manifesting itself in fu*ked up thoughts."

Sean Strickland's X post:

