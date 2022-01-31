Sean Strickland vs. Uriah Hall: Full fight video and stats

In his most recent outing inside the octagon, Sean Strickland locked horns with Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 33 in July 2021. 'Tarzan' managed to overcome the challenge presented by the Jamaican-American over the course of five rounds.

The action unfolded at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Strickland dominated the fight from start to finish, recording a unanimous decision victory over Hall. The judges' scorecards read 50-44, 50-45 and 49-46.

According to the UFC's official website, Strickland attempted a total of 472 strikes over the course of 25 minutes, with 129 strikes coming in the first frame. Of the attempted strikes, Strickland landed 227, recording 186 significant shots.

Hall, on the other hand, attempted a total of 273 strikes, of which he landed 122 total and 107 significant. In addition to strikes, Strickland managed to pip Hall when it came to landing takedowns as well.

The Millennia MMA product managed to land four takedowns in total, with three coming in the fourth round and one in the final frame of their clash. Hall, meanwhile, failed to record any takedowns.

Sean Strickland landed 173 strikes to Hall's head, 10 to his body and three to his leg. On the other hand, 'Prime Time' landed 56, 33 and 18, respectively.

Strickland's triumph against Hall marked his fifth win on the trot, improving his record to 24-3-0. He last suffered a loss at UFC 224 back in May 2018. He was floored by Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in the first round.

For Hall, the result last July represented the end of his four-fight winning streak.

Sean Strickland spars with Dominick Reyes ahead of UFC Vegas 47 main event

Sean Strickland recently posted a video of him sparring with light heavyweight contender Dominic Reyes. The No.7-ranked UFC middleweight revealed that their session marked Reyes' return to training in anticipation of a comeback this year.

The sparring session presumably served as a great outlet for Strickland to train for his upcoming clash against Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 47. The fight is set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas this Saturday and will serve as the main event.

In an Instagram post, Strickland wrote:

"Welcoming domreyes24 back to training after a injury. It's hard to trust your body. Didn't know this was being recorded. Thanks for the post and love [UFCANZ]."

Strickland has earned a significant amount of infamy in MMA circles for his fearlessness when it comes to sparring.

He has frequently been seen sparring with fighters from higher weight classes with no apprehensions. He was most recently hailed for his sparring sessions with UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou.

