"I could get knocked the f*** out" - Sean Strickland weighs in on his upcoming clash with Jared Cannonier

While sitting down with Brendan Schaub for an episode of 'Food Truck Diaries', Sean Strickland discussed his upcoming middleweight clash against Jared Cannonier. The middleweight standout candidly admitted that he could get "knocked the f*** out".

The 31-year-old is looking to get back to winning ways after his six-fight win streak was halted by the dangerous Alex Pereira. However, if 'Tarzan' can continue imposing his relentless style on opponents, it shouldn't be long until he finds his feet in the octagon once again.

When asked how he sees his fight against "scary motherf****er" Jared Cannonier playing out, Sean Strickland gave an honest opinion, insisting the bout could go either way.

"You guys will find this hard to believe, but I've never watched Jared Cannonier fight... I try not to get too fixated on guys because I stop just being myself and I start trying to do things differently... I mean, Jared Cannonier is a scary motherf***er, dude. He's a heavy motherf***er, he hits hard. I mean, who f***ing knows, I could get knocked the f*** out, I could win, who f***ing knows."

Like his upcoming opponent, Cannonier is looking to return to the winners' circle after suffering a loss last time out. With back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson, 'The Killa Gorilla' was presented with his first UFC title shot. Cannonier came up short after being outpointed by champion Israel Adesanya.

What's on the line for the winner between Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier?

Jared Cannonier is potentially just one win away from being right back into title contention. Before that, the world will first have to see what happens between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira next month.

Sean Strickland sees himself ranked #7 in the division after his recent loss. An impressive performance against the dangerous knockout artist in Cannonier could see the middleweight leapfrog a number of fighters. This would likely place Strickland back near the top of the weight-class.

Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa are also among the handful of 185ers angling for a shot at UFC gold. The winner of the clash between Strickland and Cannonier on December 17 could find themselves placed in a number one contenders matchup against one of them.

