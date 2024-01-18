Sean Woodson record: Who is the only fighter to defeat the UFC featherweight?

Sean Woodson's MMA record is currently 10-1-1, with his sole defeat coming against Julian Erosa.

The 31-year-old started his career in September 2016 and went up against Kevin Brown Jr. at RFA 44. It was a catchweight fight (180 pounds) that 'The Sniper' emerged victorious from via a guillotine choke in the opening round.

Woodson then went on to build a five-fight winning streak that resulted in him making an appearance on Dana White's Contender Series in July 2019. The Missouri native went up against Terrance McKinney and finished him with a flying knee in the second round.

The victory earned Woodson a UFC contract and he made his promotional debut in October 2019 against Kyle Bochniak. 'The Sniper' outclassed his opponent for the majority of the three-round fight and eventually got his hand raised via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the contest 30-26, 30-27, and 30-27 in favor of the 31-year-old.

In his next UFC outing, Woodson locked horns against Julian Erosa at UFC Vegas 4 in June 2020. The night did not go well for him, as he was submitted in the third round and suffered the first loss of his professional career.

But Woodson managed to bounce back from the defeat and went undefeated in his next four fights. The 31-year-old is currently 4-1-1 in the UFC.

Sean Woodson record: What's next for the UFC featherweight?

UFC featherweight Sean Woodson is all set to return to action as he will compete on the upcoming UFC 297 card, which will take place on Jan. 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Woodson will go toe-to-toe against Charles Jourdain in a three-round clash on the preliminary portion of the event.

Apart from the featherweight clash, the UFC 297 card will feature several exciting bouts. The main event is a middleweight title clash between Sean Strickland and Dircus du Plessis.

The co-main event will have another title bout as Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva go toe-to-toe for the vacant bantamweight throne.

A thrilling featherweight scrap between rising featherweight contenders Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev will also take place on the main card of the event.

Apart from that, prominent names like Neil Magny, Chris Curtis, Brad Katona, and Polyana Viana will compete on the UFC 297 card.