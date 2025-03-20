Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker prediction: Picking the winner for the WBC and WBO super welterweight title fight

The Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker prediction is here to provide fans with strategic and tactical analysis of the upcoming unified super welterweight title clash. While it's the only world title bout on the card, it isn't the only fight followers of the sport should tune in for.

At middleweight, the hard-hitting Elijah Garcia takes on Terrell Gausha. In the very same division, Jesus Ramos faces Guido Schramm, comprising all of the main card bouts. The preliminary card, though, is far more extensive, making up the bulk of the event.

So, with countless fights awaiting fans this Saturday, who should be pegged as the card's potential winners?

#1. WBC and WBO super welterweight title: Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker

The unfortunate truth is that the Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker matchup has flown under the radar. Many boxing fans hold Fundora in poor regard, and most have never even heard of Booker. Many opined that Fundora essentially lucked his way into beating Tim Tszyu due to a cut from an accidental headbutt.

The aforementioned win won him the WBC and WBO super welterweight titles, which came directly after he was starched by Brian Mendoza, who was himself completely outworked by Tszyu.

Meanwhile, Booker is a relatively unknown fighter who was stopped by Austin Williams, who is also regarded as nothing special.

Fundora himself isn't outrageously skilled. He's a competent boxer with an average chin and a tremendous size advantage over everyone else. He stands at 6-foot-6, which is a height expected from heavyweights, not super welterweights. Thus, he is incredibly long and his reach troubles many.

While this is a massive opportunity for Booker, who will likely struggle with his range against an opponent who is that much taller than him. Furthermore, he lacks the kind of power to have much of an impact when he lands.

The Prediction: Sebastian Fundora via unanimous decision

#2. The rest of the Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker predictions

Winners in bold.

Middleweight: Elijah Garcia vs. Terrell Gausha

Middleweight: Jesus Ramos vs. Guido Schramm

Welterweight: Freudis Rojas Jr. vs. Maurice Lee

Super featherweight: Alberto Mora vs. Viktor Slavinskyi

Lightweight: Jursly Vargas vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes

Super bantamweight: Alexis De La Cerda vs. Sharone Carter

Super welterweight: Joseph Brown vs. Ezequiel Duran

Lightweight: Robert Guerrero Jr. vs. Sean Armas

Super bantamweight: Brayan Gonzalez vs. Justin Marquez

