Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu: Live round-by-round updates

The Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming super welterweight championship rematch on July 19. Set for 12 rounds, it will be a chance for Fundora to silence all doubters, while Tszyu will be looking to exact his revenge.Fundora enters the bout as the reigning WBC and WBO super welterweight champion, and with a 22-1-1 record, featuring 14 knockouts/TKOs. He is coming off a TKO win over Chordale Booker, but that will be overshadowed by talk of his first fight with Tszyu, which he won via split-decision.The bout was controversial, as an accidental clash of heads cut Tszyu open badly, affecting him for the remainder of the fight. The loss, which cost him his WBO title, led to a short, two-fight skid for the Australian, though he has since rebounded by TKO'ing Joseph Spencer to go 25-2, with 18 stoppage wins.Despite his previous win over Tszyu, Fundora is regarded as a +125 underdog by DraftKings Sportsbook, while Tszyu is a -155 favorite. The card starts at 5:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 2:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Fundora and Tszyu are expected to make their walkouts at around 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming super welterweight title fight.Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim TszyuRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10:Round 11:Round 12: