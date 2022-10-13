Sebastian Maniscalco or Joe Rogan: Who is highest paid stand-up comedian between the two?

Both Joe Rogan and Sebastian Maniscalco are highly successful comedians who have built long-lasting careers across various avenues. However, when it comes to net worth, Rogan has massively outdone Maniscalco, with the UFC commentator and podcaster currently having a net worth of $120 million. Maniscalco reportedly has a net worth of $35 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla.

Sebastian Maniscalco is not just a comedian. He also stars in blockbuster movies on a regular basis. Some of Maniscalco's biggest titles include The Irishman and the upcoming title The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Back in 2017, Forbes reported that the comedian made an average of $238,161 per show, which is likely much higher given his recent Netflix specials and movie appearances.

Rogan is mainly known for The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most popular podcasts in the world today. The UFC color commentator reportedly makes $100,000 per podcast episode. He has also signed a deal with Spotify, which is said to be worth $200 million.

Alongside his impressive podcast earnings, Rogan is also one of the most well-known commentators in the UFC and usually covers pay-per-view events for the MMA organization. Rogan reportedly takes home about $50,000 per UFC event.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Per a UFC official, Joe Rogan had a scheduling conflict this week and will not be on the call for UFC 271.



He is scheduled to do colour commentary for UFC 272 in March.



Tomorrow's broadcast booth will consist of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. Per a UFC official, Joe Rogan had a scheduling conflict this week and will not be on the call for UFC 271. He is scheduled to do colour commentary for UFC 272 in March.Tomorrow's broadcast booth will consist of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.

While Rogan is on tour doing his stand-up gigs, it's been estimated that the UFC commentator could take home around $17.3 million over a 12-month period. It's also estimated that when combining his Netflix comedy earnings, the comedian could make around $23 million a year from his comedy career.

What did Sebastian Maniscalco recently say about Joe Rogan's podcast when speaking on Impaulsive?

While speaking to Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, Sebastian Maniscalco spoke about his experience when joining Joe Rogan on the JRE podcast. Maniscalco explained that he doesn't do many podcasts, mainly because he doesn't know what to say:

"Like I did Joe Rogan's podcast and I said, 'Joe, everytime I come on here I don't know what to f***ing tell ya, I don't know what to say.' And we're talking about meat on the Joe Rogan show and he's like, rattling off facts and now we are looking at meat on the screen. I've got nothing to offer here, I don't know about meat Joe."

Sebastian Maniscalco didn't take any personal digs at Rogan when speaking to Logan Paul, but perhaps the UFC commentator's wild podcast topics aren't exactly Maniscalco's area of expertise.

