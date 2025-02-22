Secret to Alex Pereira’s striking is more than just raw power, claims exciting UFC striker: “Very boxing-esque” 

jMichael 'Venom' Page, one of the UFC's most talented strikers, believes there is far more to Alex Pereira's striking than just raw power.

Ad

Since making his UFC debut in 2021, 'Poatan' has fast become one of the biggest stars in MMA. In just 10 fights in the promotion, the Brazilian has won and lost the middleweight title, picked up the light heavyweight belt, successfully defended it on three occasions and headlined the historic UFC 300 card.

Ad

Trending

Much of Pereira's success has been put down to his striking and his knockout power, that has left multiple opponents unconscious on the canvas.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

According to 'MVP', however, it's not just the power Alex Pereira possesses in his hands that makes him so dangerous. Speaking in a recent appearance on the Overdogs Podcast, Page outlined a number of other key characteristics of Pereira's striking. He explained:

"Someone you have to respect is Alex Pereira. Right now he's on a killing spree. It's more to do with his power but at the same time when you look at some of his pull-backs, it's very boxing-esque. He's got a nice pull-back, lands his shots really well. He's very well drilled, crazy head movement and fast reactions and countering people and that crazy power as well."

Ad

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments below (20:35):

Ad

Daniel Cormier concerned over Alex Pereira's fight preparations for UFC 313

Daniel Cormier has raised concerns over Alex Pereira's training ahead of his UFC 313 clash against Magomed Ankalaev next month.

'Poatan' was most recently spotted in Sydney, Australia as he cornered Sean Strickland for his UFC 312 main event bout against Dricus du Plessis. Days later, the Brazilian was then seen attending a Drake concert, meeting the Canadian rapper backstage.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, 'DC' expressed his concern that Pereira isn't taking his preparation for facing Anklaev seriously. Cormier said:

"What is Pereira still doing in Australia? He fights in two weeks! Ankalaev’s already here, he’s in Vegas, I ran into him at the UFC PI last week. He is honestly so locked in, ready to win this fight against Alex Pereira."

Ad

He continued:

“Plinio is a great grappler. Plinio needs to be overseeing Glover just shooting on Pereira because I don’t care what Ankalaev says, he has to be smarter than to go out there and try to just stand with Pereira for 25 minutes. He has to know that he’s got to secure takedowns. Pereira better get home. He needs to get home and make sure he’s locked in because he does have the hardest fight of his title reign to this point.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments here (33:35):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.