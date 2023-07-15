“Secret Service is in the broadcast booth” - Jon Anik opens up about being named Donald Trump’s favourite UFC commentator

Jon Anik recently pondered his distinction as Donald Trump's preferred UFC commentator.

Trump's love for combat sports has been evident through his frequent appearances at various UFC events in recent years. The former US president made his presence felt as one of the esteemed celebrity attendees at the UFC 290, where he graced the VIP stands of the T-Mobile Arena.

Amid his presence at the event, Trump interrupted the UFC commentary team to express his support.

Check out the photo below:

Trump interacting with Anik [Credits: @jon_anik on Instagram]

During the recent episode of his Anik and Florian Podcast, Jon Anik provided a detailed account of the events that unfolded during UFC 290:

"So it was during the Val Woodburn-Bo Nickal preamble. And yeah I had to stop myself and tell 45 (US president) we appreciated his support. Because I will say, he watches these UFC fight nights right? And at the end of the day, there's a lot of people who have a lot of opinions out there and that's absolutely fine. But he's a genuine individual to us and he acknowledges our work... and he just likes to be at this live event."

The UFC color commentator further delved into being referred to as the former US president's favorite commentator:

"That was a unique moment. It's always wild when the secret service is the broadcast booth."

Check out Jon Anik's comment below:

Jon Anik believes Charles Oliveira will defeat Islam Makhachev in a rematch

Although Islam Makhachev dominated their initial encounter and dethroned Charles Oliveira to claim the UFC lightweight championship, Jon Anik sees a different outcome in a potential rematch between Makhachev and 'Do Bronx'.

During a podcast with Kenny Florian and Ray Longo last month, the UFC commentator stated:

"I think he can beat Islam, I think that betting line for that potential rematch. I'm seeing Charles at plus three sixty, I guess we'll see, you know. But I just feel like everything that he has done since that loss, in terms of the camp and the statement at hundred and fifty-four pounds, even the conviction and confidence that comes with this result."

Check out Anik's comment below:

155 🏆#1P4P Islam @mma1114488 Jon Anik is male Laura Sanko. He also said that Oliveira win over Beneil puts him over Khabib.