"Secure that bag" - Fans react as Forbes predicts eight-figure payday for Francis Ngannou 33x than last UFC fight and double the Tyson Fury purse

Francis Ngannou could be set to make some serious dough in his next combat sports outing. Ngannou has been booked for a boxing match against former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, and reports suggest the Cameroonian could make a bank-breaking eight-figure payday for it.

The Joshua-Ngannou fight is set to be a 10-round affair and will go down on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ngannou is coming off a controversial split-decision loss against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury this past October, for which he reportedly made a whopping $10 million.

While many questioned his decision to leave the UFC, despite being offered an $8 million three-fight deal, it appears Ngannou was right to chase his boxing dreams and secure his future financially. After making millions for boxing Fury, multiple times more than any fight purse he earned in the UFC, 'The Predator' is set to secure another massive payday.

Forbes recently reported that the former UFC heavyweight champion could make approximately $20 million for the Joshua fight, twice the amount he made against Fury. This paycheck excludes pay-per-view sales and sponsorships, which would further increase his final purse amount.

After @IFLTV shared the news on X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Secure that bag."

Another fan wrote:

"Only the Saudis pay that kind of money, tbh."

Francis Ngannou predicts knockout victory over Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou recently shared a prediction for his upcoming boxing match against Anthony Joshua. Ngannou stated that while 'AJ' was undoubtedly a tough opponent, he's not at Tyson Fury's level and would be easier to knock down.

As mentioned, Ngannou is coming off a razor-sharp split-decision loss to Fury. While 'The Gypsy King' ultimately outpointed Ngannou on the judges' scorecards, the Cameroonian stunned fans with his impressive boxing skills and even scored an unexpected knockdown.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Ngannou compared Joshua's boxing skills to Fury's and predicted a statement victory on March 8. He said:

"How I win on March 8? It doesn't matter. I think, most likely, I will knock Anthony Joshua out. I think he's easier to go down than Fury, not like he's not a strong fighter. He's a very tough fighter, but he's easier to send down than Fury, and it's harder for him to get back up than Fury."

