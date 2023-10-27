Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou set to bag multi-million dollar purses as report reveal fighter payouts for 'Battle of the Baddest'

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and WBC world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury are set to collide in a boxing clash on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

'The Predator' has time and again hinted that his purse for the super fight will significantly dwarf his earnings from his entire MMA career. Well, a new report puts some figures behind such lofty claims.

Per @BoxingKingdom14 on X, both men are set to earn a massive seven-figure payday for the boxing match. While Ngannou will reportedly bag $10 million, 'The Gypsy King' is set to take home a whopping $40 million for his troubles.

Most odds makers have Fury as a heavy favorite for the match-up. According to a report by CBS Boxing, 'The Gypsy King' is a -2000 favorite against Ngannou (+1080 underdog), and rightfully so.

Ngannou is a former UFC champion and holds wins against many heavyweight elites, including Stipe Miocic and Alistair Overeem. However, there is no denying that he is still green at boxing. In fact, he has never boxed professionally.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury is a two-time world champion and is often touted as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers ever. He holds wins against Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko, and Dillian Whyte, among others.

The main card of the Fury vs. Ngannou is set to start at 1 PM ET, with the main event ring walks expected to begin at approximately 5:40 PM ET. Boxing fans in the US can catch Fury vs. Ngannou on ESPN + pay-per-view.

John Fury offers to fight Mike Tyson immediately after Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

John Fury is ever so confident about Tyson Fury's victory against Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. This unwavering confidence has led him to challenge Mike Tyson.

'Iron Mike' is training Ngannou for the fight. However, John believes no amount of training will help 'The Predator' prevail against his son. During the press conference for the event, he doubled down on his prediction, saying:

"Let me tell you, my brother, the world is going to see what is going to happen to your man. Your man will get his head boxed off and stopped... don't you worry about that. And if I'm wrong, me and you will fight straight after... Yeah, me and the great Mike."

Catch John Fury's comments below (0:02):