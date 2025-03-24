"See who's gonna be the one left standing" - Rodtang says he expected Takeru's super fight to last more than 80 seconds

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon was prepared to go on full five rounds against Japanese striking sensation Takeru Segawa for their flyweight kickboxing main event match at ONE 172 last Sunday inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

But 'The Iron Man' finished off the match in the opening round with a knockout finish through an atomic left hook straight to the jaw of Takeru. Although he was very happy with the result, he never expected the bout to end prematurely.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion shared this during the ONE 172 post-event press conference by saying:

"As I answered in some of the press conferences before that, I want to take the first two rounds to box, box it up with Takeru, to see who's gonna be the one left standing."

Watch the ONE 172 post-event press conference here:

This latest triumph was 'The Iron Man's' fourth kickboxing win under the world's largest martial arts organization and his 17th overall.

Rodtang gives his props to nutritionist Peter Miller for helping him make weight against Takeru Segawa

Before facing 'The Natural Born Crusher,' the 27-year-old striking sensation, had problems with his weight management, which ultimately led him to get stripped of his 26-pound golden belt.

This is why he brought renowned nutritionist Peter Miller during his camp against Takeru to keep his weight in check. During his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang spoke about how Miller was a great addition to his team, as he stated:

"His name is Peter. He has been working with a lot of ONE fighters on weight. I've known him for a long time. I see him all the time when I go to fights. This time, he wanted to help me make weight, so it was great for me to have him."

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

