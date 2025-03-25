“See you again next fight” - Thai legend Sam-A reflects on his loss to Jonathan Di Bella, vows to get stronger after ONE 172

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao isn't done just yet.

The Thai legend fell short in his recent shot at gold when he lost to Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title on the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card at the hallowed Saitama Super Arena.

The match was a classic back-and-forth affair, but Di Bella's constant speed and aggression were crucial in securing the unanimous decision win in ONE Championship's return to Japan.

Taking to Instagram following his heartbreaking defeat, Sam-A vowed to come back stronger and thanked his supporters for sticking with him throughout ONE 172.

He posted:

"Last night was not a good day for me. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. I will come back strong. See you again next fight.👊🏻"

Sam-A is considered one of the greatest Muay Thai artists of all time, having won gold under Lumpinee Stadium and WBC Muay Thai before arriving at ONE Championship in January 2018.

Upon arriving in the promotion, Sam-A pushed his legendary status to greater heights after he captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai, straweight Muay Thai, and strawweight kickboxing world titles.

Although he retired in 2021, Sam-A returned to the promotion in 2023 to make one final run at ONE Championship gold.

His barnburner against Di Bella was an instant classic and had the capacity crowd inside Saitama Super Arena gasping with each strike thrown.

Di Bella, however, was far too fast and employed unrelenting pressure to subdue Sam-A for the unanimous decision win.

Jonathan Di Bella says victory over Sam-A a crucial point in his career

Jonathan Di Bella has always said that one of his favorite fighters ever is Sam-A, and he couldn't help but put his win over the Thai legend on a pedestal.

In the post-event press conference, Di Bella said taking the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at the expense of the Thai legend was a crucial point in his career.

He said:

"Tonight for me, I fought a legend in Sam-A, he's on a two-fight crazy winning streak. He fought two top guys, and it meant a lot for me to prove a statement and get the job done."

