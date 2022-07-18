Check out Reinier de Ridder’s favorite takedown: The outside leg trip

Two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder is nothing short of a grappling master. Undefeated in his mixed martial arts career, ‘The Dutch Knight’ has 15 total victories, with an astonishing ten coming via submission. He’ll look to add a 16th win and 11th submission to his resume against his heavy-handed Russian challenger Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159 on July 22.

Displaying de Ridder’s effectiveness at getting his opponent to the ground, ONE Championship provided fans with a short highlight on Instagram of ‘The Dutch Knight’ completing perhaps his favorite takedown, the outside leg trip. The caption read:

“Straight to mount! 🔥 Reigning two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder defends his middleweight throne against former king Vitaly Bigdash on July 22 at ONE 159! 🏆”

See the post below:

De Ridder will try to do just that against Vitaly Bigdash on Friday. Their main event showdown has the makings of a classic striker versus grappler contest, though the Russian behemoth has shown the ability to hold his own on the ground. However, Bigdash is yet to face a monster like de Ridder in grappling, making Friday’s world title fight a "can't-miss" clash.

Can Reinier de Ridder take down Vitaly Bigdash in the circle?

Both fighters have established a game plan leading into their main event fight at ONE 159. Vitaly Bigdash will aim to keep the fight standing, utilizing his power to hopefully land a knockout shot against the Breda, Netherlands native. ‘The Dutch Knight’ will attempt to implement the same method of attack that has kept him undefeated and made him a double-world champion.

As displayed in the video clip on Instagram, de Ridder is a master at bringing his opponent to the canvas. This is something he can accomplish in the clinch or at a distance. His ability to close long distances with incredible speed allows him to avoid heavy strikes and score his takedowns, either immediately or from the clinch after backing his challenger to the fence.

This is where Reinier de Ridder shines and where he will make every attempt to get Bigdash when the two square off. Equally strong, the Russian juggernaut may be able to fend off the early attempts, but as the fight goes on and fatigue sets in, ‘The Dutch Knight’ will find himself with a significant advantage in strength and stamina. Bigdash’s best chance is an early knockout or landing a blow that rocks de Ridder enough to jump on a submission of his own.

Watch the rise of Reinier de Ridder below:

