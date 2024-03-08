“See you all soon” - British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison teases impending return to action

After sitting on the shelf for over a year and a half, British striking sensation Liam Harrison is closing in on his long-awaited return to the Circle.

After scoring brutal back-to-back knockouts against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai, the ‘Hitman’ earned his first ONE world title opportunity against then-one bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1. Tragically, Harrison’s world title bid ended in disaster after Nong-O unleashed a hellacious leg kick that put the Brit down for the count.

Forced to undergo extensive knee surgery at the beginning of 2023, it’s been a long, hard road back for Liam Harrison, but it’s all about to pay off.

“⏳ see you all soon #comebackseason #onechampionship,” Harrison wrote on Instagram.

Despite his lengthy absence, Harrison is still holding strong as the fifth-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender, meaning one or two big wins in the division could very well net him one more shot at ONE Championship gold.

Liam Harrison contemplated retirement during his rehab

With 25 years of combat sports experience and well over 100 fights throughout his career, Liam Harrison has little left to prove in the sport. Speaking with the South China Morning Post, ‘Hitman’ revealed that at one point during his recovery, he had contemplated retiring from the sport.

“I was very close to even retiring because I thought, I'm 38 I've had all these fights 120 fights nearly in my pro, 92 wins 52 knockouts, I thought what else is it for me to do here?” Harrison said.

Fortunately for fight fans around the world, Harrison has decided to make one more run on martial arts’ biggest global stages. Soon, we’ll know the when and the where when it comes to his return to action, but the big question is, who will be the one welcoming Harrison back to ONE Championship?