“See you soon” - Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic eyes massive challenge for Christian Lee’s welterweight MMA throne

Roberto Soldic is ready for the gold, and he's aiming for one of Christian Lee's world titles.

The Croatian sensation is determined to dethrone Lee of the ONE welterweight MMA world title if they cross paths for a potential showdown in ONE Championship.

In an interview with Balkan MMA, Roberto Soldic said:

"It will be a great war, see you soon."

Soldic, a former KSW welterweight and middleweight champion, is one of the most explosive fighters on the planet, and he secured one of the greatest wins of his career earlier this year.

'Robocop' took on the ever-dangerous Dagi Arslanaliev in a welterweight MMA tussle at ONE 171: Qatar in February.

Arslanaliev and Soldic are certified finishers inside the cage, but the latter brought the louder set of fireworks in their fast-paced barnburner.

After setting his distance, Soldic detonated a vicious left hook that knocked Arslanaliev out mid-air in the first round of their Qatar showdown.

The win firmly placed Soldic in the world title conversation, and it seems he'll stop at nothing to secure that match against the reigning two-division king.

Lee, who also holds the ONE lightweight MMA world title, is among the greatest fighters in ONE Championship history.

'The Warrior' holds the promotional records for most wins at 17, most finishes at 16, and most knockouts at 12.

After his promotional debut in December 2015 in Manila, Lee became a ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix champion, a four-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion, and a one-time ONE welterweight MMA world champion.

Christian Lee says Roberto Soldic would be a tough assignment in potential matchup

Christian Lee always looked for the best fights possible, and Roberto Soldic could give him that.

Soldic is a high-octane fighter who always looks for the knockout finish, a mentality not unlike Lee's.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Lee said a potential matchup against Soldic could be a different test for him, especially at welterweight.

Lee said:

"That is exciting. I think he's one of the most dangerous fighters in ONE Championship, I would say. So, he's definitely gonna be a tough opponent."

