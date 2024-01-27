"See you soon" - Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor expressing desire to return at UFC 300

UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently suggested that his much-anticipated return could take place on the upcoming historic UFC 300 card. His likeliest potential opponent, Michael Chandler, responded and stated his willingness to partake in a matchup on the blockbuster pay-per-view.

McGregor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to suggest that he is the final piece of the puzzle to take the UFC's 300th numbered event. He wrote:

"McGregor on 300 seals the deal."

Check out Conor McGregor's post on X below:

Chandler quote-tweeted the Irishman's post and accepted a fight at UFC 300. 'Iron' wrote:

"I accept [handshake emoji] See you soon @TheNotoriousMMA #ufc300"

Check out Michael Chandler's post on X below:

The two fighters were slated to fight last year in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter's latest season after coaching opposing teams. However, their matchup did not receive an official date, nor was it officially booked, and therefore it never materialized.

McGregor has not been in action since 2021 following two back-to-back losses to former interim champion Dustin Poirier. Meanwhile, Chandler also did not feature in the entirety of last year, and his last appearance was in November 2022, also a loss to Poirier at UFC 281.

Will Conor McGregor return at UFC 300 or at International Fight Week?

Conor McGregor surprised mixed martial arts fans with a sudden announcement at the turn of the year confirming that he will return to action this year.

In a video posted on X, McGregor stated that he would take on Michael Chandler in a middleweight bout at International Fight Week.

"I'd like to announce the return date for myself, 'Notorious' Conor McGregor. The greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, International Fight Week of June 29. And the opponent, Michael Chandler – and the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below on X:

His previous announcement contradicts his latest post of him possibly featuring on UFC 300. The historic triple centurion card will take place on April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Meanwhile, International Fight Week will take place on June 29th at the same venue, per McGregor's announcement.

Only time will tell which card the UFC will choose to feature the return of their global superstar.