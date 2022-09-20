“It's kind of boring” - Christian Lee doesn't do much in his free time except watch TV

Christian Lee rose to the top of the ONE lightweight division because of his tremendous work ethic and skill. However, it looks like television has also played a part in it.

‘The Warrior’ spent much of the past year getting ready for his rematch against Ok Rae Yoon, who defeated him in controversial fashion in September 2021 for the lightweight crown. He also used that time to be more involved with his family.

In the rare instances that he’s not training and has a bit of free time to himself, he would spend that time watching TV. However, he doesn’t watch it the same way most of us do.

In an interview with ONE Champoinship, Christian Lee revealed that while his daughter is starting to like watching shows on TV, he has a pretty "boring" choice when it comes to his own screen time.

The 24-year-old said:

“My daughter, she loves to watch. She just watched Despicable Me the other day. She likes the Minions. And then for me, like whenever I turn on the TV, it's pretty much just like watching fights and just studying the footage or like watching. I like to watch the training breakdown videos, or like the fight breakdown videos. So I mean, in terms of TV, it's like whenever I'm there, I'm just always thinking about fight techniques. So it's kind of boring.”

It may not be the definition of a fun pastime for most people, but Christian Lee is always looking for ways to improve and it certainly helps that there are videos available for him to watch on TV or online.

Christian Lee got a boost from his family at ONE 160

Throughout his preparations for ONE 160, Christian Lee’s family has been with him, including his daughter, Alia Mae, and his wife, Katie.

Be it training or traveling, ‘The Warrior’ said that they were almost always together in everything that they did. It was only fitting that they were with him when he recaptured the ONE lightweight world title this past August, to see the result of all that they did over the past year.

In a past interview with ONE Championship, Lee shared how much it meant to have his family by his side in his latest victory. He said:

“I was really happy to have her there. Since she's been born, it's like, everything we do is together. She comes into the gym with me. My wife, she's there for every one of my training sessions with my daughter. So you know, it's only right for them to be there on the night of my fight, and just throughout the whole process, fight week, leading up to it.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far