"Seems like a curse" - Former UFC great 'glad' to have never been on the cover of UFC video games

It appears as though the UFC video game cover curse is alive and well, which has one former champion happy to have never graced the cover.

Former two-division champion Amanda Nunes recently weighed in on the promotion's video game discussion. It is evident that Alexander Volkanovski, who is on the cover of the latest installment, suffered a first-round knockout loss to reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev this past Saturday.

Nunes took to her X account, where she shared her thoughts on the cover curse and made light of the fact that she never served as the cover athlete.

She wrote:

"I’m glad I was never on the cover of UFC video game. Seems like a curse [laughing emoji]"

Amanda Nunes tweet regarding video game cover

Some of the promotion's biggest stars have served as cover athletes for past installments and each of them went on to have some form of setback in their respective careers. These include Jon Jones, Alexander Gustafsson, Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Israel Adesanya, and most recently, Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko.

It remains to be seen whether other fights will share Amanda Nunes' sentiments regarding and decline an opportunity to serve as the cover athlete on future instalments of the video game.

Dana White responds to UFC 5 roster complaints

Dana White recently responded to some of the criticism regarding the playable roster in UFC 5 as there were a number of omissions in this year's installment.

During his press conference for this past week's Power Slap event, White shared his thoughts on a number of topics including the new video game.

The UFC boss had a hilarious reaction when journalist Alex Behunin suggested Bruce Buffer and Bruce Lee be among the fighters removed. He said:

"Give me the list of guys that you think should be in the game and give me the list that you think should be taken out to put them into the game...So Paige [VanZant] should go...[Jussier Formiga] okay, [Bruce Buffer] cold-blooded...Get me out of that motherfu****...Me and Buffer are out. [Bruce Lee] f**k you."

