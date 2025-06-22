"Seems like he’ll be back" - MMA pros react to Jon Jones' surprise UFC retirement 

Jon Jones' retirement announcement is the talk of the MMA town right now. The now-former heavyweight champion is widely regarded as the best fighter of all time. As such, his departure will leave an indelible mark on the sport, and numerous fighters have taken to social media to share their reactions to the news.

Ad

One fighter in particular, UFC middleweight contender Julian Marquez, believes that 'Bones' will return to the octagon before too long. He shared his thoughts on X following UFC CEO Dana White's confirmation that Jones had retired. Marquez wrote:

"Jon Jones retired and there isn't anything massive put together for his announcement? Just a post-fight 3 second clip of Dana announcing it... Seems like he'll be back to me."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Brazilian heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida took his chance to call out the new heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall. He wrote:

"Congrats champ. You deserve that. Now, let's make the only fight who makes sense! Aspinall vs. Almeida for undisputed heavyweight title of the world. [Ciryl] Gane ducks you and me before, already fought for the belt and lost 2-times, and his last win [was] a robbery."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The new heavyweight champion of the UFC shared his reaction to the news by writing:

"For you fans. It's time to get this heavyweight division going. An active undisputed champion."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Professional boxer Jake Paul dubbed 'Bones' as the greatest ever, writing:

"Congrats Jon. You the GOAT."

Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson was thankful that his former teammate, ex-UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, will continue holding the record for the longest heavyweight title reign in promotional history. Thomson wrote:

"Glad Jon Jones didn't break Cain Velasquez's HW title length as champion by not fighting. Glad MMA can move on from this chapter. It's #TomTime."

Ad

Screenshots of pro fighters and MMA figures reacting to Jones' retirement

Jon Jones releases his official UFC retirement post

Following UFC Baku on June 21, promotional CEO Dana White appeared in front of the media and confirmed that Jon Jones had retired from the sport. Soon thereafter, 'Bones' took to X to share his own statement.

Ad

The former two-division heavyweight champion wrote:

"Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years..."

Catch Jon Jones' post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.