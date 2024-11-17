"Self awareness is the first step" - Fans react as Jon Jones changes Instagram profile picture to duck with a UFC belt

Following his UFC 309 win, Jon Jones changed his Instagram profile picture to that of an AI-generated duck holding a UFC championship belt. The decision was in response to accusations that Jones is actively ducking current interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

A screenshot of Jones' change was shared on X/Twitter, where it has gained a tremendous amount of attention from fans. Some found it humorous, as it showcased a willingness from Jones to poke fun at himself given how seriously he usually takes himself.

One fan claimed that Jones' actions will succeed in infuriating his detractors who often accuse him of ducking Aspinall.

"Nah the haters bout to be PISSED"

Another fan, instead, praised Jones for displaying self-awareness for making fun of himself.

"Self awareness is the first step. Good job"

Others, though, expressed satisfaction at Jones taking on a label they feel has applied to him for some time.

"We all knew it already. But it's kind of nice to see him admitting it publicly. Jon Duck Jones!"

This was echoed by another fan.

"At least it's accurate."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Jon Jones' duck profile picture on Instagram

Jones emerged victorious at UFC 309 with a dominant third-round TKO of heavyweight great Stipe Miocic. Unfortunately, the matchup was widely criticized ahead of the event given Miocic's high age of 42, three-year spell of inactivity, and the fact that he was knocked out in his previous fight.

Nevertheless, Jones maintained that the matchup was prestigious, much to the frustration of fans who felt that Aspinall was the true heavyweight title fight.

Tom Aspinall recently poked fun at Jon Jones with a duck toy

Days before UFC 309 took place, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall shared a clip on his Instagram story of a recent purchase.

That purchase ended up being a duck toy for his dog, which was a jab at Jon Jones for avoiding a matchup with him despite popular demand from fans.

Check out Tom Aspinall's Instagram jab about Jon Jones:

It was one of several taunting moments from Aspinall that led to Jones describing him in less than flattering terms. However, if the UFC meets his financial demands, it is likely that the bout between Jones and Aspinall does indeed take place.

