UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: Full video highlights

Jon Jones solidified his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time with a dominant TKO victory over Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309. The bout, held Saturday night, saw the reigning heavyweight champion overwhelm Miocic with precise striking, relentless pressure, and surgical execution to secure the stoppage in the third round.

Jones, who captured the heavyweight title earlier this year with a swift submission win over Ciryl Gane, showcased his versatility against Miocic, a former champion and the most successful titleholder in the division's history.

From the outset, Jones used a mix of body kicks, leg strikes, and sharp jabs to keep Miocic at bay. His defense was nearly impenetrable, nullifying Miocic’s advances and forcing the Ohio native to fight on the back foot.

Trending

Miocic, returning to the octagon for the first time since March 2021, struggled to find his rhythm. While he showed flashes of his signature power and resilience, the 42-year-old’s timing and pace were no match for Jones' precision and speed.

A brutal spinning body kick in the third round marked the beginning of the end, as Jones swarmed his opponent with punches, prompting referee Herb Dean to step in. Jones praised Miocic’s durability, comparing him to 'The Terminator,' but admitted his strategy was to avoid risky exchanges and systematically dismantle his opponent.

Teasing his future, Jones hinted at potential negotiations for his next fight, leaving fans eager for his next move.

This victory cements Jones' legacy as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, while Miocic bids farewell as a legendary heavyweight who set the standard for the division.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

Both fighters entered the octagon for the main event of the night:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the opening round, Jones pulled off an incredible takedown of the former champ:

Expand Tweet

‘Bones’ also delivered some crushing elbows to Miocic:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The champ was on fire through the first and second rounds:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The crowd erupted as Jones walked back on his decision to retire after the fight:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback