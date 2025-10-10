Selina Flores happy to finally experience fighting in ONE Championship: “I can’t wait to do it again”

Multiple-time WBC Muay Thai World Champion Selina Flores of the United States is raring to return to the ONE Championship ring after her stunning promotional debut.

'Teep Queen' mesmerized the Bangkok crowd at ONE Fight Night 36 last October 3, where she put on a striking clinic and outclassed former ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title challenger Marie McManamon.

Flores, who extended her winning streak to five and improved to 9-1 overall, was ecstatic after proving herself on the global stage.

The 27-year-old striker shared her experience with Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post:

"It was good. It was great. I think during the week it was very organized, very well-run. It was my first time, so I was obviously getting used to how everything works — even up until today, stepping in the ring, just kind of getting the feel for everything. And the gloves as well — those were a big adjustment for me."

The San Diego native continued:

“So yeah, now that I've kind of got my feet wet, I think the next time is going to go even smoother. But overall, great experience fighting for ONE, and I can't wait to do it again."

Watch the full interview:

Selina Flores says she's coming for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Selina Flores' confidence is off the chain right now after beating a former world title challenger in her promotional debut.

Now, the American sets her sights on the division's queen, Brazilian mom-champ and reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

'Teep Queen' told Nick Atkin:

"I'm ready to fight again. I'm healthy — obviously, once these heal up — but I'm ready to step in again whenever I need to, and that's my goal. I think that everybody's kind of asking me that and trying to stir the pot a little bit, which I totally understand. But yeah, that's what I'm here for. I'm not afraid to say that — that is the goal."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the full ONE Fight Night 36 replay on demand.

