"Send Alex 2-3 years to Connecticut and forget" - Nina-Marie Daniele and fans react as Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira spar in snow before UFC 313

Alex Pereira has not entered the octagon since last October when he defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. via fourth-round TKO to defend his light heavyweight title for the third time in a six-month span. He is set to make his return in March against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in a highly anticipated matchup.

'Poatan' recently took to Instagram to share footage of himself and Glover Teixeira preparing for the bout in the snow. Pereira captioned the post:

"Chama 🔥 no gelo 🧊"

Check out the Instagram post from Alex Pereira below:

Several fans shared their reactions to the footage in the comments. MMA content creator Nina Marie-Daniele used an infamous Islam Makhachev quote, stating:

"Send Alex 2-3 years to Connecticut and forget 🤦🏻‍♀️😂"

@timur_gadzhimuradov questioned Pereira's gameplan for his upcoming clash:

"You’re not thinking of using jiu jitsu against Dagestan wrestling, are you?"

@trevorjacob compared Teixeira to a polar bear:

"Glover is like a Polar Bear, when I shook his hand, his fist was almost the size of my head. No joke. Chama!!!"

@300stacks predicted that Ankalaev will be knocked out:

"Ankalaev is going to sleep. And ddp will be next"

@bidu_eletricista_pintor questioned how Brazilians can root against Pereira:

"POATAN is like the GLOVE OF STONEMEN, some Brazilians are against the guy 😂 don't understand"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Israel Adesanya shares that he has no regrets about remark that led Alex Pereira to the UFC

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share one of the most fierce rivalries in recent UFC history. 'Poatan' was famously inspired to join the UFC after comments made by 'The Last Stylebender', where he labeled his former kickboxing rival as a "guy in the bar."

The two-time middleweight champion recently addressed those comments, stating:

"I don't regret it, no, because I was right. And also, I don't because it motivated him. Again, I love this f**king story, it's just the best. He's actually at a bar drinking and he's like 'Chama', boom, decides to become an MMA fighter."

Adesanya continued:

"Well, he was already an MMA fighter, but decides to like take it seriously and get to the UFC and fight me - chase me. But again, like I said, he chased me. I didn't do that. But I don't regret it, no. I'm glad I did because it motivated him and look what we've created. I created a monster."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Alex Pereira below:

Pereira and Adesanya have seemingly put their rivalry behind them. The two stars were seated with one another at UFC 312, with both expressing interest in training together.

