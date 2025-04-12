“Send me location” - Retired Chingiz Allazov says he’s still down to scrap with Superbon anytime, anywhere

Former undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion 'Chinga' Chingiz Allazov of Azerbaijan and Belarus is happily retired, enjoying his time away from the limelight in the world's largest martial arts organization.

But in a recent catch-up interview, Allazov suggests he would come back to fight Thai rival Superbon again, if they tried to make that matchup.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post, Allazov threw out a challenge to Superbon.

The 31-year-old Gridin Gym representative said:

"For me, Superbon, I don’t have a problem with him. Maybe he likes to fight, send me location, guys."

Allazov was last seen at ONE Fight Night 13 in August of 2023, where he defeated Armenian rival Marat Grigorian via five-round unanimous decision to retain his then ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Not long after, Allazov had made the decision to silently retire from active competition and has not fought since.

What's next for Chingiz Allazov?

After establishing himself as one of the greatest titleholders in ONE Championship history, 'Chinga' Chingiz Allazov is enjoying the perks of retired life.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian striker was known for his sublime technical skills and unbridled power in the ring, but after spending time away from the spotlight, Allazov has a few interesting opponents should he decide to return.

Of course, there's a rematch with Thai rival Superbon always on the table for the 31-year-old. However, a new challenger has emerged in the form of ONE interim featherweight kickboxing titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan.

Whatever Allazov decides to do from here on out, fans can expect only the very best from 'Chinga' should we ever see him back in the ONE Championship ring.

