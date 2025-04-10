“I don’t like him talking” - Chingiz Allazov says he’ll knock Superbon out for a second time if they square off once more

Chingiz Allazov has had it with old rival Superbon.

The two modern-day legends have been throwing verbal jabs over the past weekend following their corner responsibilities in ONE Championship's Bangkok doubleheader.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for the Bangkok Post, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said he's not a fan of Superbon's threats and promised to knock the Thai superstar out again if they meet inside the ring.

Chingiz Allazov said:

"I don’t like him talking. People who talk is simple - he talks simple, I talk to him simple. He likes high talk, I say I’ll knock him out in the second round."

Allazov was in attendance during ONE Fight Night 30 to support his close friend Roman Kryklia in the latter's defense of the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title over Lyndon Knowles at Lumpinee Stadium.

Superbon, meanwhile, was at the same hallowed arena just a few hours before Allazov cornered for Kryklia.

The night before, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion was at ONE Friday Fights 103 to be in the corner of his student, Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo, against Fuyuka.

Although the rivals never met, there was a close enough proximity to elicit substantial drama from the audience.

Superbon and Allazov are two of the greatest kickboxers of all time, with the pair battling for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 6.

Allazov dethroned Superbon of the gold in the January 2023 card before retaining the strap against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian icon then went into a sabbatical and subsequent retirement in August 2024.

Superbon, meanwhile, beat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title in April 2024 before getting elevated to undisputed world champion status following Allazov's retirement.

Chingiz Allazov says he'll take on Superbon in whatever scenario he's presented with

Chingiz Allazov is ready to square off against Superbon through whatever means necessary.

In the same interview with Nick Atkin, Allazov said he's down to fight Superbon anywhere and in any discipline.

The former world champion even said that he'll fight his old rival on the streets.

"I didn’t see him yesterday. But maybe if I see him in life, I would come to him with one question - what does he need? Maybe he likes, I don’t know, street, MMA, or any other. But I say, kickboxing or Muay Thai for me, no problem."

Watch Allazov's entire interview below:

