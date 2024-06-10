Sergio Pettis recounts reaction to his brother Anthony's famous 'Showtime Kick' at WEC 53: "Mouth dropped"

Sergio Pettis recently recounted his reaction to his brother Anthony's 'Showtime Kick', which became a viral star-marking moment for him at the time. The spectacular moment took place at WEC 53, where he challenged then lightweight champion Benson Henderson in the main event.

It was the promotion's final event before being absorbed by the UFC and the lightweights ensured that they went out with a bang. In the fifth round, 'Showtime' pulled off an incredible move as he ran off the cage and dropped 'Smooth' with a head-kick as the crowd roared. He went on to earn a unanimous decision win and become the final WEC lightweight champion.

While speaking to The Game Plan, 'The Phenom', who was a teeager at the time, recounted his immediate reaction to his brother dropping Henderson with the 'Showtime Kick'. Pettis mentioned that he was in awe of what he witnessed and noted that his brother had practiced that move on several occasions in training. He said:

"I've seen him throw it plenty of times in the gym, you know, he's been throwing that all the time. He's so creative...very unique with his style and very risky. And to pull that out in the fifth round for a belt and to land it, amazing. My first reaction was mouth dropped and I looked over to the right and I see Urijah Faber and we both just stared at each other like [mouth open], 'Wow he just really land that right now.'" [11:09 - 11:33]

Check out the full interview with Sergio Pettis below:

Sergio Pettis shares best advice his brother Anthony gave him

Sergio Pettis was in a unique and likely difficult situation when he began his MMA career as he would naturally be compared to his brother Anthony, who had already been established as a top lightweight contender and champion.

During the aforementioned interview, 'The Phenom' credited 'Showtime' for giving him the best advice in his career. Pettis mentioned that his brother stressed the importance of living in the moment. He said:

"I think the best advice I got in my career is probably from my brother Anthony. Just kind of really enjoying every day, enjoying the process, and being present. You know, be present every day and don't live too far ahead, don't live too far behind and enjoy the moment." [20:11 - 20:26]

Check out Anthony Pettis' 'Showtime Kick' below:

Expand Tweet