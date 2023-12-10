"Seriously going to ugly cry" - Fans react to emotional moment between Miyo Yoshida and daughter after dethroning Ebanie Bridges

Miyo Yoshida triumphed over Ebanie Bridges to claim the IBF women's bantamweight title, leaving fans in awe of the heartfelt moment shared between the Japanese professional boxer and her daughter post-fight.

Expand Tweet

Despite accepting the fight on short notice, Yoshida delivered an exceptional performance, outclassing Ebanie Bridges with cleaner, sharper punches and displaying relentless work ethic.

The 35-year-old underdog seized the opportunity after stepping in for Avril Mathie, who withdrew due to injury. The 10-round battle saw both fighters exchanging powerful blows, but it was Yoshida's resilience and strategic brilliance that shined through in the unanimous decision victory (99-91, 99-91, and 97-93).

The narrative of Yoshida's journey is nothing short of inspirational as a single mother traveling to San Francisco for a last-minute title fight. Her daughter witnessing the entire spectacle from ringside added an extra layer of emotion to the already charged atmosphere.

The emotional impact of Yoshida's triumph reverberated throughout the arena as she joyfully embraced her daughter following her victory. Fans were touched by the emotional scene that unfolded after the fight, as the boxer's teary-eyed daughter entered the ring to embrace her mother.

Expand Tweet

This heartwarming moment marked a significant chapter in Yoshida's remarkable journey. Merely a month prior, she had faced defeat, but she returned to the gym undeterred, patiently awaiting another chance for redemption and glory.

The boxing community and fans alike celebrated Yoshida's resilience and detemination, as well as the beautiful display of love between a mother and her daughter. The way fans see it, Yoshida's victory and the emotional embrace serve as a powerful reminder of the human stories that unfold within the ring.

Reacting to Miyo Yoshida's victory, one fan wrote:

"I’m seriously going to ugly cry. Single mom from Japan going to San Francisco for a last-minute bout. A title fight. Daughter sitting ringside. Mom emerges as champ. Mom & daughter embracing in tears. Congratulations Miyo Yoshida!"

Another fan wrote:

"Miyo Yoshida put on a damn good fight. Her daughter made me tear up."

Yet another fan wrote:

"I loved that for her and her daughter."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Fan reactions via X