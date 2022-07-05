Several exciting Muay Thai bouts added to stacked ONE 160 card in August

The ONE 160 card just got more stacked. A semifinal matchup between No.1-ranked Superlek Kiatmoo9 and No.5-ranked Walter Goncalves in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix lead a trio of Muay Thai fights added to the exciting-looking event.

The tournament’s alternate bout between No.3-ranked Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Sherzod Kabutov will also go down, as well as the highly-anticipated rematch between Thai stars Rittewada Petchyindee and Saemapetch Fairtex.

ONE 160 is scheduled for Friday, August 26, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Superlek earned his spot in the semifinals after dominating Taiki Naito en route to a unanimous decision win in the first round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix this past May at ONE 157. The victory was Superlek’s fifth out of six matches in ONE Championship.

Goncalves, on the other hand, made quick work of Josue Cruz and took the first-round knockout win over the Mexican striker in their quarterfinal matchup at ONE 157.

Meanwhile, Panpayak Jitmuangnon would want nothing more than to build his momentum following a unanimous decision win over Daniel Puertas in November 2021. The Jitmuangnon Gym striker, however, will face a formidable foe in the form of Kabutov.

The 23-year-old fighter from Kyrgyzstan holds an impressive 61-10 record. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Denis Puric in an alternate bout for the Grand Prix.

Another hyped matchup is also set for ONE 160. It will see Rittewada battle Saemapetch in an epic clash between close friends from Thailand’s famed gyms, Petchyindee Academy and Fairtex.

Rittewada earned the hard-fought win in their first matchup when he knocked out Saemapetch in the second round of their November 2021 bout.

Superlek and Goncalves shoot for glory at ONE 160

Much is at stake in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal match between Superlek and Goncalves at ONE 160.

Both fighters can once again shoot for another world title shot in ONE Championship if they find success in the Grand Prix.

Superlek once challenged Ilias Ennahachi for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title but fell via unanimous decision in February 2021.

Goncalves, meanwhile, stayed in the path of Muay Thai after he lost his title bid against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in October 2019.

The other ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael has already been announced for ONE 161.

