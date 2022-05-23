"Beating Superlek would be incredible" - Walter Goncalves says a semifinal win would be a source of pride for Brazil

Walter Goncalves blasted through his quarterfinals match against Josue Cruz, and now he’s targeting an inspirational win over Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

The Brazilian striker scored a technical knockout win over Cruz 35 seconds into the first round of their match, which took place at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot last Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The win earned Goncalves a spot in the semifinals of the tournament and a match against Superlek, who is regarded as one of the favorites in the Grand Prix.

During the post-fight virtual press conference, Goncalves said just defeating Superlek would be a huge achievement and the honor will surely be felt across Brazil.

Walter Goncalves said:

“Beating Superlek would be incredible. You know, that would be a great achievement for my country and also a great source of pride for the people in the hood back home, the people who supported me. It’s going to mean a lot for me.”

Goncalves was originally scheduled to face Jonathan Haggerty in the quarterfinals but the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion pulled out due to medical concerns.

The No.3 flyweight kickboxing contender instead faced Cruz in his opening match of the tournament. He promptly dominated and finished the Mexican fighter.

Superlek, meanwhile, scored a unanimous decision win over Taiki Naito in his quarterfinal match. Outside of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek is the most experienced fighter left in the tournament.

The Thai striker is the No.2 contender in both the flyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions. He’s also challenged for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Ilias Ennahachi back in February 2021.

Nevertheless, Goncalves is gunning for that instrumental win and the notoriety he feels he deserves.

“It’s time to talk about Walter Goncalves and how dangerous I am because I came here to win and it’s my time now.”

Walter Goncalves says his bout against Superlek comes down to preparation

Walter Goncalves is aware of the reputation Superlek holds in ONE Championship, but he also believes that name alone won’t win fights.

The 23-year-old from Fortaleza, Brazil, believes that every fighter is a favorite in the tournament but only one will be crowned the overall winner.

The winner, he said, will always be the one who is fully prepared both physically and mentally heading into fights.

“I’m getting ready to be the champion and to get that belt back home. I just think it’s a question of preparation and treatment. I trained a lot and that’s why I got strong and confident. It’s about who’s stronger and more well-prepared.”

