Shadow admits fighting taller Bampara Kouyate a concern: “I have to adjust my game and find a way to win”

By Atilano Diaz
Published Sep 05, 2025 06:27 GMT
Shadow (Image by ONE Championship)
Shadow [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Featherweight Muay Thai striking veteran Shadow Singha Mawynn of Thailand admits he may be up against a tough out when he takes on Malian-Frenchman Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video this weekend.

What concerns Shadow the most is Kouyate’s distinct height and reach advantage, which he says he has never faced before in the ring in all his years of professional fighting.

Shadow told ONE Championship:

"Right now, I'm strengthening all my skills and focusing on making my kicks more precise. This is a new experience for me because I've never fought a fighter this tall before, so I have to adjust my game and find a way to win.”

Nevertheless, the Thai star remains confident he can get the job done, defeat the No.2-ranked Kouyate, and position himself for a shot at the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Shadow Singha Mawynn eyes shot at gold with win over Bampara Kouyate

Thai veteran Shadow Singha Mawynn has the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in his sights, and he believes a victory over Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video this weekend will put him right in the mix.

Shadow vows to claim victory and then target Tawanchai PK Saenchai next.

He told ONE:

"I think this is an important opportunity to prove myself and move up to the next level. If I win this fight, I might even get a chance to challenge for the gold."

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
