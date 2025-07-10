Shadow reveals key weapon against Mohamed Younes Rabah: “It would probably be my elbows”

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn of Thailand is a master of 'the art of eight limbs', but there are weapons in his arsenal he relies on more than most.
The 25-year-old Bangkok native is looking to put those weapons on full display against a dangerous opponent in 'The Eagle' Mohamed Younes Rabah this weekend.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Shadow revealed what will be his go-to attack against Rabah on Friday night.
He told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"As for my advantage over Mohamed, I'm not entirely sure yet; I'll have to wait and see on fight night. But if you ask about my most dangerous weapon in this fight, it would probably be my elbows."
At his best, Shadow Singha Mawynn is an absolute menace in the ring, capable of ending his opponent's night at the drop of a hat.
Against Rabah, that may be easier said than done, but one thing the Thai star can promise is unbridled action in the ring.
Fans won't have to wait long to see Shadow back in action.
Shadow Singha Mawynn and Mohamed Younes Rabah do battle in ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video co-main event
Thai star Shadow Singha Mawynn is set for a pivotal showdown with rising Algerian Muay Thai proponent Mohamed Younes Rabah.
The two go to war in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, July 11 from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
