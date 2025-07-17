Shadow Singha Mawynn has just one comment on Mohamed Younes Rabah potentially faking eye injury: "Pretty sure it was the elbow"

Shadow Singha Mawynn has broken his silence on the controversial ending to his featherweight Muay Thai clash with Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33 last Friday.

The 25-year-old Thai striker saw his co-main event showdown against 'The Eagle' ruled a no-contest following an accidental eye poke in the second round, despite having scored a knockdown in the opening stanza inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on July 11.

"Well, I don't know. I can't say that, but if you ask me, I'm pretty sure it was the elbow," Shadow Singha Mawynn told Nick Atkin when asked about the nature of the injury. "If he wants a rematch, I am ready."

Watch the full interview here:

The former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion's measured response suggests he believes the eye injury may have been caused by an elbow strike rather than a finger poke, though he stopped short of making any definitive accusations.

Shadow had been putting on an impressive performance before the unfortunate incident, showcasing his crisp counter-striking ability by dropping Rabah with a perfectly timed right hand in the opening round of their scrap.

The No.3-ranked featherweight contender's willingness to run it back immediately shows that he's ready to acquire a more definitive result against the Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate.

A rematch between these two talented strikers seems like the most logical next step, too, as they'd likely want to excite the fans with another electric encounter that was fun while it lasted.

The full ONE Fight Night 33 card is available via replay for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Shadow vows to put on a show when he returns

Whether or not a sequel takes place is still anyone's guess.

For Shadow, however, regardless of the opponent, the Thai striker promises to put on a show on his next outing on American primetime.

"This event, I was very excited about it. And also, this is my first time ever in my life that I fought during the morning," he shared in the same interview.

"Every time I try to make all the fights the best that I can. Every fight is important to me, so in the next fight I'll do better."

