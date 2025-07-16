"Every fight is important to me" - Shadow Singha Mawynn promises to do better in his next fight

Shadow Singha Mawynn remains determined to bounce back stronger after his featherweight Muay Thai clash with Mohamed Younes Rabah ended in disappointing fashion at ONE Fight Night 33.

The 25-year-old warrior, a former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion, saw his co-main event showdown against 'The Eagle' ruled a no-contest following an accidental eye poke in the second round, despite having scored a knockdown in the opening stanza of the fight.

"Yes, of course, this event, I was very excited about it. And also, this is my first time ever in my life that I fought during the morning, and every time I try to make all the fights the best that I can. Every fight is important to me, so in the next fight I'll do better," Shadow Singha Mawynn told Nick Atkin.

For as long as the fight lasted, the No.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender was putting on an impressive attacking display against the Algerian standout fighting out of Team Mehdi Zatout.

Shadow showcased his crisp counter-striking ability to send 'The Eagle' crashing to the canvas with a perfectly timed right hand from a blind angle. He even connected with a variety of different fists that sent Rabah into reverse gear.

Despite the frustrating conclusion, the Thai's professional attitude and commitment to improvement suggest he'll return with renewed focus when the promotion books his next assignment.

Watch his full interview with Nick Atkin here inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium:

Shadow should be able to rediscover his form when he returns

An unwanted incident can happen at any given time, though it couldn't have come at a worse time for the fighting pride of Singha Mawnn.

A massive win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai for the Tak native might have pushed him closer to a world title shot against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Unfortunately, it was not meant to be for him at ONE Fight Night 33.

That said, the 25-year-old barely racked up any damage from the fight, which means he might be back in action much faster than expected.

A rematch against Rabah seems to be the likeliest of scenarios, as both fighters will want a more definitive ending to their electric scrap last Friday.

If an immediate redo isn't on the cards, Shadow could likely square off against No.4-ranked Nico Carrillo or Rabah's teammate, Bampara Kouyate, who is the No.2-rated fighter in the division.

