  Shadow Singha Mawynn says he's interested in fighting Nico Carrillo: "I would love to fight you"

Shadow Singha Mawynn says he’s interested in fighting Nico Carrillo: “I would love to fight you”

By Atilano Diaz
Published Jul 18, 2025 09:08 GMT
Nico Carrillo (L) and Shadow Singha Mawynn (R) (Image by ONE Championship)

Rising Thai Muay Thai sensation and current no.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn revealed that he wants to face rising featherweight contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland in an explosive matchup between two striking specialists.

The 25-year-old Singha Mawynn Gym representative has been making significant waves in ONE Championship's featherweight Muay Thai division. But Carrillo, a new entrant to the weight class, has emerged as a legitimate threat.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Shadow clarified had this to say about a potential showdown with Carrillo:

"I would say it's more like Nico Carillo was interested in me because we met, and he was saying, if there's a chance, I would love to fight you, so that's what he said. So yeah it's more like that."
Shadow is coming off an unfortunate no contest against Algerian monster 'The Eagle' Mohamed Younes Rabah last weekend at ONE Fight Night 33. An accidental eye poke forced an unceremonious end to the contest.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video was broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 11 from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Shadow Singha Mawynn thrilled to compete in front of U.S. fans in primetime: "I was very excited about it"

Shadow Singha Mawynn made his U.S. primetime debut on the global roster of ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video last weekend, and despite his fight not ending how he wanted, the Thai star remains grateful.

Shadow said:

"Yes, of course, this event, I was very excited about it. And also, this is my first time ever in my life that I fought during the morning and every time I try to make all the fights the best that I can. Every fight is important to me, so in the next fight I'll do better."

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
