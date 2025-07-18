Shadow Singha Mawynn says he’s interested in fighting Nico Carrillo: “I would love to fight you”

Rising Thai Muay Thai sensation and current no.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn revealed that he wants to face rising featherweight contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland in an explosive matchup between two striking specialists.

Ad

The 25-year-old Singha Mawynn Gym representative has been making significant waves in ONE Championship's featherweight Muay Thai division. But Carrillo, a new entrant to the weight class, has emerged as a legitimate threat.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Shadow clarified had this to say about a potential showdown with Carrillo:

"I would say it's more like Nico Carillo was interested in me because we met, and he was saying, if there's a chance, I would love to fight you, so that's what he said. So yeah it's more like that."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Shadow is coming off an unfortunate no contest against Algerian monster 'The Eagle' Mohamed Younes Rabah last weekend at ONE Fight Night 33. An accidental eye poke forced an unceremonious end to the contest.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video was broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 11 from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

Shadow Singha Mawynn thrilled to compete in front of U.S. fans in primetime: "I was very excited about it"

Shadow Singha Mawynn made his U.S. primetime debut on the global roster of ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video last weekend, and despite his fight not ending how he wanted, the Thai star remains grateful.

Ad

Shadow said:

"Yes, of course, this event, I was very excited about it. And also, this is my first time ever in my life that I fought during the morning and every time I try to make all the fights the best that I can. Every fight is important to me, so in the next fight I'll do better."

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on Shadow Singha Mawynn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atilano Diaz Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.