“It is what it is” - Shadow Singha Mawynn admits eye poke was unfortunate but has accepted no-contest ruling

Shadow Singha Mawynn laments the no-contest result his most recent match had following an accidental eye poke. But he is moving on from it and choosing to charge it to experience.

The rising Thai star was featured in a featherweight Muay Thai fight against French-Algerian fighter Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on July 11. It served as the co-headlining bout at the event which went down at the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While the match got off to a competitive start, which saw Shadow send Rabah to the canvas with a clean right hand counter in the opening round, it came to an unceremonious end midway into the second round when the Singha Maywnn Gym affiliate caught his Team Mehdi Zatout counterpart with an accidental eye poke in his right eye.

The referee halted the match for the ringside physician to look at the eye of Rabah, who at that time already had a hard time opening it. After careful assessment of what happened, it was ruled that 'The Eagle' would not be able to proceed and the match ruled a no contest.

In an a post-fight interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, Shadow shared his thoughts on what happened in his match against Rabah and how it was just unfortunate.

He said:

"In my view, I don't think that I poked his eye, but you know, it is what it is, so no contest, yes."

Check out what he had to say below:

At ONE Fight Night 33, Shadow was looking to extend his five-fight winning streak and further propel his push for a shot at the featherweight Muay Thai world title.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson is available on demand to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Shadow Singha Mawynn proud to represent Thailand on the global stage

The fight at ONE Fight Night 33 was also Shadow Singha Mawynn's US primetime debut in ONE Championship after securing a six-figure contract to compete in the promotion's main roster. It was something he took pride from, seeing it as a great opportunity to represent Thailand on the global stage.

He spoke about it in the lead-up to ONE's latest Amazon Prime Video show, sharing to the promotion how what he has achieved at this point of his martial arts journey was above and beyond his expectations when he was starting.

Shadow said:

"It was beyond the dreams of a country kid who used to fight in the provinces, thinking that just being a main event fighter in the regional circuit would make me incredibly happy. Stepping onto the world stage and representing Thailand is truly an unimaginable feeling."

Shadow started his ONE journey in the promotion's weekly Friday Fights series, winning five of his six matches before securing the coveted contract to be part of ONE's global roster of fighters.

