"Shake that chin" - When Conor McGregor had Dana White in splits over 'ring girls' joke aimed at Urijah Faber

Conor McGregor is known for having had rivalries with various members of the UFC roster, ranging from Khabib Nurmagomedov to the likes of Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. Even USADA hasn't escaped the Irishman's wrath. However, there is one fighter that managed to keep things lighthearted with McGregor.

Urijah Faber famously served as the opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 22, with Conor McGregor competing against him on the coaching front. The pair had a memorable rivalry, with moments that bordered on friendship. One moment that lives on as part of TUF folklore is an exchange regarding Faber's chin.

The bantamweight star's most recognizable physical feature is his cleft chin. This became a target of McGregor's during the pair's TUF filming. When Faber asked Dana White about ring girls for the TUF fights, Conor McGregor said the following:

"You should walk around with a card and shake that chin."

The future UFC double champion was alluding to Faber's chin resembling buttocks and that Faber should carry the card showing the rounds while shaking his chin. The pair had a memorable TUF season, which introduced the UFC to the Irishman's now-former friend Artem Lobov, who was a fixture on the show.

While the UFC attempted to recapture the magic of McGregor's first TUF appearance by having him take part in The Ultimate Fighter 31 alongside expected future opponent Michael Chandler, the effort yielded disappointing ratings. Furthermore, McGregor was criticized for his lack of investment as a coach.

Conor McGregor's Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt

Conor McGregor is widely known as a striker. At one point, he was hailed as one of the best strikers in the entire sport. But years ago, the Irishman expressed a desire to reach the black belt rank in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. This year, that dream became a reality, as he was finally awarded his black belt by John Kavanagh.

McGregor celebrated the occasion with an Instagram post. Throughout the years, he has also trained with the likes of controversial Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Dillon Danis, even forming a close friendship with the former Bellator fighter. He first enlisted his services ahead of his UFC 229 clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov.