Shakur Stevenson calls for mega-fight with “clown” Gervonta Davis and issues confident preview of their title clash

Shakur Stevenson successfully defended his WBC lightweight world title against Josh Padley on Feb. 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The champion was initially scheduled to face Floyd Schofield, who was withdrawn from the bout on Feb. 19 due to illness.

Schofield laid some unusual accusations of poisoning against Stevenson, claiming that his massage therapist had rubbed a cream on 'Kid Austin' that caused him to fall ill.

Padley stepped up on short-notice, leaving behind his day job in England to partake in the biggest boxing card of all time. However, the Brit was unable to secure what would have been one of the greatest upsets of all time by defeating the WBC champion.

Following his ninth-round stoppage win over Padley, the New Jersey native appeared in front of the media. He was informed that 'Tank' took to X and posted "LoL" in reaction to Stevenson's win, and said:

"[Davis] got a fight next week, right? So it seems like he's focused on me and Lamont Roach is focused on him. I think I'm going to go put my betting on Lamont Roach." [2:26 - 2:37]

The 27-year-old was asked if he would like to face Davis, should 'Tank' defeat Lamont Roach on Mar. 1. Stevenson said:

"Hell yeah. It's the two best fighters in boxing. Gervonta 'Tank' Davis is a hell of a fighter, I keep telling y'all he's got great skills. But I'm better than him. I'm better than him at 'hit and don't get hit', and he can't beat me." [3:32 - 3:44]

Check out Shakur Stevenson's comments below:

Josh Padley reflects on facing the best boxer of his career in Shakur Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson has already been hailed by promoter Eddie Hearn as a top five pound-for-pound talent in the sport. At the age of 27, he has won world titles in three weight divisions, and he is believed to have one of the highest ceilings of any boxer on the professional circuit right now.

Josh Padley reflected on facing an elite level fighter like Stevenson, on the Last Crescendo card, during an interview with The Stomping Ground following the result, where he said:

"He hit me to head, and I feel like I've been hit harder to the head. Then he banged me to the body and it would like take the wind fully out of me... I think it was just the conditioning on the body. Four days isn't really conditioned... There's levels to this game, obviously I'm not quite at that level yet."

Check out Josh Padley's comments on Shakur Stevenson below (1:10):

