Shakur Stevenson ready to fight one-handed against Sean O'Malley in a boxing ring

Shakur Stevenson is highly confident about his ability to defeat UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley in a boxing match.

'Sugar' has recently conveyed his eagerness to face elite boxers such as Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, and Stevenson. During a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, inspired by the recent performance of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou against Tyson Fury, O'Malley expressed his desire to make a transition from the octagon to the squared circle in the future.

Check out his comments below:

Expand Tweet

The former WBO featherweight champion responded to Sean O'Malley's claim of challenging high-caliber boxers like himself. In a recent interview on the Morning Combat show, Shakur Stevenson remarked:

"I look at it like this, if none of the real fighters wanna fight, I wouldn't mind going up to beat up one of the UFC dude and let them know to stay in their place."

He added:

"That man [Sean O'Malley] said that he could win in a boxing match versus a top boxer so, I mean make him stand on me. If that's the case if we can't get a big fight, let's make a big match, me versus him in a boxing ring. Maybe I'll use one hand or something, however, they wanna put the contract on. I'm down with it."

Check out Stevenson's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Sean O'Malley claims he received DMs from Marlon Vera following the announcement of their UFC 299 fight

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is slated to defend his title against former rival Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC 299, set for March 2024.

O'Malley secured the 135-pound title with a second-round TKO triumph over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 in August. Since then, 'Sugar' has openly voiced his interest in a rematch against Vera for his inaugural title defense. UFC CEO Dana White officially announced this bout on Monday, alongside two other main events scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

In a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, O'Malley asserted that he got a DM from 'Chito' on Instagram:

"He actually texted me, I swear... He said, 'Hey bro, thanks for choosing me for your next fight. On our last fight I got so lucky, it's crazy, you were kicking my a** lol.' I thought that was pretty cool, he just acknowledged it... [It was] a DM, on IG. I didn't message him back."

Check out O'Malley's comments below (from 14:05):